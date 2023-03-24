After getting swept by UCLA in Los Angeles last weekend, Arizona will head up to Phoenix where it will play Arizona State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium beginning Friday night. The Wildcats are 13-6 overall with a 3-3 conference record.
Arizona State possesses a 13-8 overall record with a 2-1 conference record and last played on Wednesday night where the Sun Devils routed GCU 11-1 at home.
GAME INFO
Who: Arizona (13-6, 3-3 Pac-12; last game: 11-2 win over Utah Tech) vs. Arizona State (13-8, 2-1 Pac-12; last game: 11-1 win vs. Grand Canyon)
When: 7 p.m. (MST) Friday
Where: Phoenix Municipal Stadium | Phoenix, AZ
TV: Pac-12 Arizona
All-time series record: Arizona leads 259-224-1; last meeting; Arizona won 8-6 in Phoenix
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Willie Bloomquist (2nd season at ASU; 39-40 record)
Preseason prediction: 7th (Pac-12)
Current standing: 5th
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Team ERA: Arizona (53rd /4.34) | ASU (127th /5.43)