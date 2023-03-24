News More News
BASEBALL PREVIEW: Arizona vs. ASU

Dylan Grausz
Staff writer

After getting swept by UCLA in Los Angeles last weekend, Arizona will head up to Phoenix where it will play Arizona State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium beginning Friday night. The Wildcats are 13-6 overall with a 3-3 conference record.

Arizona State possesses a 13-8 overall record with a 2-1 conference record and last played on Wednesday night where the Sun Devils routed GCU 11-1 at home.

GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (13-6, 3-3 Pac-12; last game: 11-2 win over Utah Tech) vs. Arizona State (13-8, 2-1 Pac-12; last game: 11-1 win vs. Grand Canyon)

When: 7 p.m. (MST) Friday

Where: Phoenix Municipal Stadium | Phoenix, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

All-time series record: Arizona leads 259-224-1; last meeting; Arizona won 8-6 in Phoenix

SNAPSHOT

Head coach: Willie Bloomquist (2nd season at ASU; 39-40 record)

Preseason prediction: 7th (Pac-12)

Current standing: 5th

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Team ERA: Arizona (53rd /4.34) | ASU (127th /5.43)

Runs: Arizona (99th /145) | ASU (89th /150)

Fielding percentage: Arizona (40th /.978) | ASU (94th /.973)

Hits: Arizona (tied 54th /212) | ASU (29th/224)

Strikeouts per nine innings: Arizona (135th /9) | ASU (203rd /8.2)

Team batting average: Arizona (46th /.305) | ASU (35th /.310)

