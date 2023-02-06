Monday morning it was announced that Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis has taken home Pac-12 Player of the Week for his performances this past week against Oregon and Oregon State. This is Tubelis second time winning the award this season.

Tubelis followed that up with a 19-point performance on Saturday against the Beavers in a blowout win for the Wildcats where he played just 23 minutes.

It all started with his 40-point performance against the Ducks last Thursday. This performance included 27 first half points, Tubelis joined Al Fleming and Khalid Reeves as the only players to drop at least 40 points in McKale Center and came two points shy of breaking the all-time arena record by an Arizona player of 41 points held by Fleming.

"He is playing like a vet," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. "He understands where his opportunities are on the court and he is doing a tremendous job. He is having an All-American type season and I've coached those guys and he is at that level."

Outside of arguably Zach Edey of Purdue, Tubelis has been one of the most consistent big men in the country this season. He is averaging under 21 points per game and has dropped at least 20 points in 13 of Arizona's 24 games this year.

When Lloyd first became the Wildcats head coach, Tubelis had come off a freshman campaign averaging 12 points and seven rebounds per game.

In just two years playing under Lloyd, Tubelis has quickly jumped into the National Player of the Year conversation.

"I'm never going to put limitations on a player," Lloyd said. "Just to watch his growth as a person and a player and kind of him flourish in this system has been really cool."

The Wildcats will carry their six-game winning streak into Berkley Thursday night where they will face California at 9 p.m. (MST) on the Pac-12 Network.