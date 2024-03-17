Arizona women's basketball selected as 11-seed in NCAA Tournament
Arizona women's basketball was selected as an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon and will play in the First Four against 11-seed Auburn in Storrs Connecticut.
The winner of the Wildcats and Tigers matchup will play 6-seed Syracuse in the First Round in the Portland 3 Region.
"I think it's exciting," Adia Barnes said Sunday evening. "I think this is a good situation for us, I think these games are winnable. I'm excited for the opportunity."
The Wildcats (17-15) have now made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season. Last season saw 7-seed UA make it to the Second Round before losing to 2-seed Maryland 77-64.
The most recent and only other time that UA and Auburn met was 2000 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, where the Tigers edged out the Wildcats 69-66.
"I'm excited, I got my dancing shoes," Barnes said. "We're doing this. ... I've had a team that got hot at the right time, and stuff can go your way."
