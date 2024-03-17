Arizona women's basketball was selected as an 11-seed in the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon and will play in the First Four against 11-seed Auburn in Storrs Connecticut.

The winner of the Wildcats and Tigers matchup will play 6-seed Syracuse in the First Round in the Portland 3 Region.

"I think it's exciting," Adia Barnes said Sunday evening. "I think this is a good situation for us, I think these games are winnable. I'm excited for the opportunity."