Arizona women's basketball adds transfer forward Esmery Martinez

Martinez is a 6-foot-2 forward, who is a native of the Dominican Republic and played high school basketball at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee and during her time at West Virgina she recorded 25 double-doubles.

Wednesday morning, Arizona and coach Adia Barnes landed former West Virigina forward and first-team All-Big 12 player Esmery Martinez , who averaged 11.3 points and 8.8 rebounds during her final season with the Moutaineers.

Originally, Martinez was signed with LSU, and it looked like she would be playing for the Tigers next season. However, she was able to get out of her commitment and flipped to Arizona.

With the addition of Martinez and guard Lauren Wood Fields, the Wildcats now have 11 players on the roster after the two transfers. Only Cate Reese, Lauren Ware, Shaina Pellington, Helena Pueyo and Madison Connor were on the roster during the team's run to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Arizona has four scholarships left to hand out, but it is important to note that Barnes said during one of her press conferences after the season that she wanted to reduce the size of her roster compared to the 2021-22 season.



