With Tubelis going to the 76ers, he becomes the latest Wildcat to sign with Philly as an undrafted free agent. The last Arizona player to do so was point guard TJ McConnell, who did so during the 2015 draft.

Former Arizona star forward Azuolas Tubelis went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, but has signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tubelis, the Lithuania native, came into the Arizona program in the 2020-21 season after being recruited by then-coach Sean Miller. The 6-foot-11 forward made an immediate impact right from the jump despite it being his first year playing in the U.S., averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

In the next two seasons, under new management with the hiring of coach Lloyd in 2021 and the addition of coach Riccardo Fois, Tubelis’ game noticeably improved.

The skills that Lloyd and his staff taught, plus Tubelis’ summer boxing workouts allowed the big man to become stronger, leaner with a smarter basketball IQ. These tools would allow him to stretch the floor, handle the ball on fast breaks, which would give him easier access to the basket.

This enhanced arsenal was shown on full display in a dominant performance that saw him score 40 points on 16 of 21 shooting in a 15-point Arizona victory against Oregon.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year finalist went on to average 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game his senior year.