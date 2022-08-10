Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan is primed for an eye-opening 2022 season

Defending a quarterback’s blindside is arguably the most important part of being on a football field and Wildcats left tackle Jordan Morgan ’s talent has shown why his position should be held on a higher pedestal.

After missing the season opener with an injury last season, Morgan started in the final 11 games of the 2021 season and despite the Arizona offensive line giving up 35 sacks last season, Morgan’s play was a bright spot in an otherwise lost season.

Heading into his junior season, Morgan looks to build off a strong offseason that saw the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman working extensively in the weight room.