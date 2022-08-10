Arizona tackle Jordan Morgan is primed for an eye-opening 2022 season
Defending a quarterback’s blindside is arguably the most important part of being on a football field and Wildcats left tackle Jordan Morgan’s talent has shown why his position should be held on a higher pedestal.
After missing the season opener with an injury last season, Morgan started in the final 11 games of the 2021 season and despite the Arizona offensive line giving up 35 sacks last season, Morgan’s play was a bright spot in an otherwise lost season.
Heading into his junior season, Morgan looks to build off a strong offseason that saw the 6-foot-6 offensive lineman working extensively in the weight room.
“My main goal was to just to get stronger,” Morgan said. “I didn’t really focus on physique or anything, it was just building my strength. Being able to push, pull, being able to explode, all that stuff. So [strength and conditioning coach Tyler Owens] helped us a lot with that.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news