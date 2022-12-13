Christian Roland-Wallace announced on Instagram Tuesday that he will be entering the transfer portal after four seasons at Arizona. He has started 37 games for the Wildcats and has recorded 169 career tackles, 18 passes defensed and two interceptions. The Palmdale, California native is coming off a season where he recorded career highs in total tackles (58), solo tackles (42), and assisted tackles (16).

The junior also had a career-high six passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Roland-Wallace could have entered the NFL Draft, but he will instead look to finish off his collegiate career at another program. He joins Kyon Barrs and Jaxen Turner as the starting defensive players from this past season who have decided to enter the transfer portal.

The Wildcats have had four starters overall enter the portal since the end of the season including leading receiver Dorian Singer.

The addition of Roland-Wallace now makes it 16 players in total who have decided to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Head coach Jedd Fisch is likely to attack the defensive side of the ball in the portal to help provide some help to freshmen Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis. Both players saw playing time in their first season and should see one of their roles take a significant step forward.

Starter Treydan Stukes and reserve Isaiah Rutherford are also still part of the rotation on the other side of the field opposite Roland-Wallace's spot.

Arizona earned an early commitment from Roland-Wallace before several schools made a late push for the standout cornerback after a successful senior season back in 2018. USC worked to get him away from the Wildcats, but then-defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin — who is now at Oregon — was able to secure a signature from Roland-Wallace when all was said and done in the 2019 recruiting cycle.