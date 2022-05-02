Arizona softball: Wildcats Allie Skaggs and Paige Dimler snag weekly awards
Last week, Arizona played two double headers against New Mexico State and Fresno State and the Wildcats were able to win all four games while scoring an average of 9.5 runs a game. At the center of the high-powered offense was second baseman Allie Skaggs and designated player Paige Dimler earning them Pac-12 awards honors.
For Skaggs it is her second week in-a-row winning Pac-12 Player of the Week, and after coming off a week where she hit five home runs and nine RBIs, she followed it up with three home runs and nine RBIs while hitting .400 against the Aggies and the Bulldogs.
With Skaggs winning Pac-12 Player of the Week, it marked the first time all season that Arizona (31-16, 6-12 Pac-12) has had back-to-back player of the week award winners.
After having two stellar weeks, Skaggs now has her batting average sitting at .378 with her team-leading 19 home runs and has 50 RBIs on the season.
Dimler won the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award making it her first Pac-12 honors she has received in her young college career. the freshman hit .563 with four home runs while knocking in eight RBIs.
The performance has risen Dimler's batting average to .349 for the season and she has been able to hit 10 home runs while racking up 25 RBIs in just 86 at-bats.
Arizona will look to keep its bats going as the team travels to California to face the Golden Bears (26-23-1, 6-12) as the Wildcats look to better position themselves for a possible postseason berth.
