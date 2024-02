Arizona announced Friday morning that sophomore infielder Logan Cole is out for the remainder of the 2024 season.



Advertisement

Cole underwent successful surgery on her right shoulder, according to a news release.

The Tucson native appeared in five games this season and finished with three hits, four RBIs a stolen base, along with a 90.9 FLD%

UA now has two players out for the season, with freshman pitcher Ryan Maddox out after getting surgery on her right foot.