Back on May 17, Arizona received a commitment from Lithuanian forward Paulius Murauskas to its 2023 class. However since then, the Wildcats had not officially signed Murauskas to their roster yet. Wednesday more, Murauskas officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Arizona making the announcement on the team's Twitter page.

"Paulius has developed in one of the top youth systems in Europe and has had success at all levels,” head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “He is a dynamic forward that continues our emphasis on recruiting the best student-athletes we can from around the world. He is just scratching the surface of his potential, so we are excited to welcome to our program and look forward to helping him grow all areas of his game.”

This gives Arizona its fourth player of the 2023 recruiting lass and makes it the second Lithuanian player of the class with Murauskas and center Motiejus Krivas, who signed his NLI back on May 16, when his commitment to the Wildcats was made public. Over the years both at Gonzaga and now Arizona, Lloyd has been known as an international recruiter. This Wildcats' roster will be no different with now eight international players on the roster.

With the addition of Murauskas, the other three signees and three incoming transfers, Arizona is over the 13-man scholarship limit. Other roster moves will need to be made before the start of the 2023-24 season with the Wildcats being over the limit.