Arizona set to host top-20 2025 guard Brayden Burries on official visit
Brayden Burries has not been in a rush to make any kind of decision in his recruitment. He has let his family handle many of the conversations and logistics while he focuses on his development and current junior season at Roosevelt High School in Eastvale, California.
The 2025 recruit has, however, had his eye on taking a return visit to Arizona as part of the next steps in the process. The Wildcats have been active in his recruitment going back to the summer, and he eventually added an offer from the program after head coach Tommy Lloyd and his staff watched the 6-foot-5 guard extensively over the spring and summer recruiting season.
Friday, Burries announced that he will be taking a visit to Arizona this weekend when the Wildcats host Stanford. UA 2024 signee Carter Bryant is also making the trek to Tucson for an official visit with his future team, and the duo from California's Inland Empire are no strangers.
"My best friend goes there, Carter," Burries told reporter Kelly Horyczun over the summer at the Section 7 event in Glendale prior to receiving an offer from UA. " ... He has [talked to me about Arizona], but I don't know yet. It's still very early into the process with recruiting."
Still, that bond certainly could play a role down the road when Burries comes to a decision.
He has previously visited several schools on his offer list, including Arizona, but getting on an official visit to UA has been on his mind for a while now and is something he's been looking forward to while going through his junior season.
