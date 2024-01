Arizona has added former San Jose State running backs coach Alonzo Carter as it next running backs coach, according to footballscoop.com

Carter will replace former running backs coach Scottie Graham, who announced on Monday that he is joining former UA head coach Jedd Fisch at Washington.

Spending seven seasons as the SJSU running backs coach, Carter most recently helped the Spartans become the 31st best rushing offense in the country this past season.