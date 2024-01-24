Arizona set to hire Danny Gonzales as its LB/ST coach
Arizona is set to hire Danny Gonzales as its linebackers/special teams coach according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel. Brent Brennan has now added seven coaches to his staff in Bobby Wade, Duane Akina, Alonzo Carter, Matt Adkins, Cullen Carroll and Josh Oglesby.
Before being hired at Arizona, Gonzales was the head coach of New Mexico where he went 11-32 from 2020 to the 2023 season.
Although the stint at New Mexico didn't go well, Gonzales is regarded as one of the best defensive minds in college football. He has been a defensive coordinator at San Diego State and most recently at Arizona State, where he also held the title of associate head coach under Herm Edwards.
During his two seasons in Tempe as defensive coordinator, ASU recorded 55 sacks and had its defense ranked in the top 35 nationally in points against while Gonzales was with the program.
The Sun Devils had six defensive players go on to play in the NFL that were coached by Gonzales and developed guys like Merlin Robertson, who became a leader of the defense.
