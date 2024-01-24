Arizona is set to hire Danny Gonzales as its linebackers/special teams coach according to a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel. Brent Brennan has now added seven coaches to his staff in Bobby Wade, Duane Akina, Alonzo Carter, Matt Adkins, Cullen Carroll and Josh Oglesby.

Before being hired at Arizona, Gonzales was the head coach of New Mexico where he went 11-32 from 2020 to the 2023 season.

Although the stint at New Mexico didn't go well, Gonzales is regarded as one of the best defensive minds in college football. He has been a defensive coordinator at San Diego State and most recently at Arizona State, where he also held the title of associate head coach under Herm Edwards.

