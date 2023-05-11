Unlike Wednesday night were Arizona trailed 4-0 against ASU to start the game, the Wildcats were able to jump on No. 1 overall seed UCLA to a 2-0 lead through 2 1/2 innings thanks some two out hitting by Kaiah Altmeyer, who got the first RBI of the day with a single. However, the Bruins offense proved to be too much to handle as they slugged three home runs causing UA to fall 4-3 ending its run in the conference tournament.

In the circle, Arizona went again with Devyn Netz, who pitched Thursday night against ASU in the 13-4 run-rule win. Netz was able to work her way through through six innings of work battling against a tough lineup that featured seven hitter batting .325, or better by giving up just five hits. However, the Bruins were able to draw six walks and showed off their power with three home runs on the night with hitter Maya Brady hitting two home runs off Netz. Brady was able to get herself with two outs and a runner on first and blasted the game tying home run over the right-center field wall in the bottom of the third inning. Later, Netz gave up back-to-back shots to Megan Grant and Brady in the bottom of the fifth after the Wildcats scratched across a run in the top half of the inning. Throughout the Pac-12 Tournament, Netz pitched 11 innings giving up eight runs on 189 pitches while striking out 12 batters.



On the offensive side of the field, Arizona did what it was doing against ASU to UCLA by making pitcher Megan Faraimo go deep into the pitch count with 139 pitches. However, the Wildcats were only able to total two walks in those length at-bats. Arizona had two at-bats with the bases loaded and could drive across another in the top of the third inning with Blaise Biringer striking out and Izzy Paco lining out to deep left field. Then, late in the fifth inning with runners first and second with two outs, Pacho came up to the plate and lined a ball into right-center field that Bruins outfielder Savannah Pola made a leaping catch saving potentially a pair of runs for UCLA. Arizona offense battled, but just couldn't put up the crooked number on the scored board. It felt like the Wildcats' offense was on the verge of a big inning, but the ball just didn't bounce their way.

