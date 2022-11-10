Center Oumar Ballo has made some noise throughout his time in college basketball, but nowhere near how much he will in his expanded role as the starting center in year three under coach Tommy Lloyd.





Averaging 6.8 points and 4.4 in 15 minutes per contest, Ballo has already shown improvements, scoring 18 points and 9 rebounds in only 21 minutes of action in his first career start against Nicholls on Monday.



