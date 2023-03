Running back Michael Wiley had an opportunity to declare for the NFL draft following the 2022 season, but after conversations with coach Jedd Fisch, he ultimately decided to return to Tucson for his senior season with the Wildcats.

“Make the best decision for you," said running backs coach Scottie Graham when asked what he said to Wiley when making his NFL decision. "He did a great job talking to coach Fisch. Obviously, his dad,his mom, he made a great decision to come back."