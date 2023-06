Arizona outfielder Mac Bingham has entered the transfer portal, reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball. Bingham has spent the last three seasons with the Wildcats were he has totaled 18 home runs, 138 RBIs while hitting .318 for his career.

Bingham, who played three years at Arizona is coming off arguably his best season as a Wildcat, piling in a .360 batting average, a career-best 51 RBIs and 10 home runs.

In the outfield, Bingham also showed his worth, posting his second-best fielding percentage at .976 and committed only three errors this past season.



Bingham will leave Arizona as a grad transfer. With Bingham and Chase Davis leaving this off-season, the Wildcats will have a new look outfield for the 2024 season.