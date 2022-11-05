Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis poised to take on expanded role for Tommy Lloyd
Aidan Wohl
•
GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
After the departure of Benedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, Junior Lithuanian big man Ąžuolas Tubelis might step into the go-to player role for second year head coach Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats.
After struggling and going 0-8 from the field in last season's Sweet Sixteen 72-60 loss to Houston, Tubelis will need to rebound from his mistakes and look forward as the number one option for his new-faced team.
“Sometimes when you play that four spot like he [Tubelis] does, there’s some tough match ups out there," Lloyd said. And I think that’s an area where ‘Zu’ needs to make some gains and I'm hoping he can show that.'
