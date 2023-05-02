The NFL Draft has come and gone with no Arizona football player drafted for the second-straight season. It was the first time since 2004-05 that the program hasn't had players drafted into the NFL in consecutive seasons. However, although Arizona players were shutout of the draft, the Wildcats still had four players reach their dreams of being part of the NFL.

Former Wildcats Christian Young, Jalen Harris, Josh Donovan and Hunter Echols all received invites to NFL teams as ubdradted free agents. Both Young and Echols will be joining the Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agents. The connection to Pete Carroll with Brennan Carroll seems to have help these two find a new home at the next level. Meanwhile, Harris has joined the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. That is the team his father Sean Harris played for when he was in the NFL. Lastly, Donovan will be part of the Buffalo Bill's organization as an undrafted rookie and will compete in rookie camp for a spot.