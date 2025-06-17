Arizona pitching coach Kevin Vance leaves the program for SDSU

(Photo by Kevin Vance's Twitter)

Tuesday afternoon, San Diego State announced the hiring of the program's new baseball head coach, which is now former Arizona pitching coach Kevin Vance. Vance has spent the last two seasons as UA's pitching coach helping the Wildcats make it to the College World Series ending a four-year drought. Throughout the postseason, Arizona's strength was its bullpen with the 2025 Stopper of the Year award winner Tony Pluta leading the charge. Plus, the Wildcats' starting pitching gave up just five runs in the CWS against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.

The loss of Vance is a blow to the program after he was able to stabilize a pitching staff that had been struggling since head coach Chip Hale took over the program. The move for Vance makes sense because not only is it a head coaching position but it is his return to San Diego after being a native of the city. Vance was born in Solana Beach, Calif., which is an hour outside of San Diego.

Now, it is up to Hale to find a new pitching coach making it the third one during his four-year tenure as head coach.