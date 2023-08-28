Arizona will kickoff its 2023 season with a chip on its shoulder against NAU with the Wildcats aiming to avenge an historic 21-19 loss to the Lumberjacks just two seasons ago on Sept. 18, 2021 — the UA’s first loss to NAU since 1932. Now the two teams will meet for the first time since that game.

The UA and NAU will have completely different rosters coming into Saturday, but the intensity for both teams has the potential to make this game of his importance to third-year head coach Jedd Fisch’s, who's mantra is 'It's Personal.'