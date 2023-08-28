News More News
Arizona opponent first look: NAU (NAU week)

Arizona's loss against NAU during the 2021 sesason. (Matt Moreno | GOAZCATS.com)
Arizona will kickoff its 2023 season with a chip on its shoulder against NAU with the Wildcats aiming to avenge an historic 21-19 loss to the Lumberjacks just two seasons ago on Sept. 18, 2021 — the UA’s first loss to NAU since 1932. Now the two teams will meet for the first time since that game.

The UA and NAU will have completely different rosters coming into Saturday, but the intensity for both teams has the potential to make this game of his importance to third-year head coach Jedd Fisch’s, who's mantra is 'It's Personal.'

OVERVIEW

Head Coach: Chris Ball (Fourth season/15-24 at NAU )

Preseason prediction: 9th (BIg Sky Conference)

Record: (0-0) (Last game 33-31 loss vs. Weber State)

Scheme

- Offensive: Spread

- Defensive: 4-3

Ranks (NCAA – FCS)

Total offense: 63rd (372.2 YPG)

Scoring offense: T-82nd (22.3 PPG)

Total defense: T-88th (415.3 YPG)

Scoring defense: 71st (29.3 PPG)

All time series: Arizona leads 15-2 all-time (NAU won last game at Arizona 21-19 on Sept. 18, 2021)

