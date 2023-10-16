With that, Arizona opens up the season at No. 12 in the Preseason AP Poll coming in as the highest ranked Pac-12 team. This is no surprise given the fact that the Wildcats were picked to win the conference during Pac-12 Media Day.

Arizona basketball is coming into the 2023-24 season with three additions in the transfer portal in Keshad Johnson , Jaden Bradley and Caleb Love and is welcoming in a talented class that features four-star forward KJ Lewis . Plus, the Wildcats welcome back three key contributors from a season ago.

When looking at thew AP Poll, the one thing that stands out the most is seeing three of Arizona's non-conference opponents in the Top 4 with Duke, Purdue and Michigan State in order and Florida Atlantic at No. 10. In all, the Wildcats have five games against ranked opponents in their non-conference slate.

Also, just missing the cut of the Top 25 was Wisconsin, which received the most votes in the AP Poll out of the teams that missed the list.



In the Pac-12, the only other team that made the Top 25 was USC that came in at No. 21 after welcoming No. 2 recruiting class for 2023 according to Rivals. Both UCLA and Colorado barley missed the cut of making the rankings.

Arizona's starts its season on Nov. 6 against Morgan State before heading to Duke to face the Blue Devils in the second game of the season.