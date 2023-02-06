Monday morning the latest AP Poll was released with the Wildcats moving up one spot to No. 4 after Arizona's home sweep of the Oregon Schools that started with a 91-76 win over the Ducks and then concluded with a dominating 84-52 win over the Beavers.

“We got the result we were hoping for, and Oregon's a heck of a team," UA head coach Tommy Lloyd said after the Oregon game. "Anytime you beat a team that talented, home or away, it's a good thing for your program. So a ton of respect for them. Super proud of our guys for really adhering to a game plan and doing a good job on that."



It was a historic performance by forward Azuolas Tubelis against the Ducks as he dropped a career-high 40-point performance becoming the first Wildcat player to score 40 points in McKale Center since Khalid Reeves did it during the 1993-94 season against Michigan. Tubelis came two points shy of breaking the McKale Center record for points scored by an Arizona player of 41 that is held by Al Fleming, who was put into the Ring of Honor Thursday night before the game.

The Wildcats followed that up with a dominating defensive effort in their 84-52 win over Oregon State in a game that Arizona its opponent to 36% shooting from the field and forced the Beavers into 15 turnover that held to 23 points.

The Wildcats will be on the road this week with the team traveling to the Bay Area to take on Cal on Thursday and Stanford on Saturday.