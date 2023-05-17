It's been a busy 24 hours for Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona coaching staff. First the team landed Lithuanian center Motiejus Krivas, who is regarded as one of the top international prospects, and now the Wildcats have reportedly added to the 2023 class again by landing another Lithuanian player in forward Paulius Murauskas, according to Eurohopes. Murauskas is listed as 6-foot-9, 220 pounds according to RealGM.com and has the ability to play both inside and out with his 3-point shot.

During the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship tournament, Murauskas was the top scorer averaging 20.7 points to go with 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Plus, in the LKL, he shot 42% from beyond the arc.