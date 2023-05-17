Arizona reportedly lands Lithuanian forward Paulius Murauskas for 2023
It's been a busy 24 hours for Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona coaching staff. First the team landed Lithuanian center Motiejus Krivas, who is regarded as one of the top international prospects, and now the Wildcats have reportedly added to the 2023 class again by landing another Lithuanian player in forward Paulius Murauskas, according to Eurohopes.
Murauskas is listed as 6-foot-9, 220 pounds according to RealGM.com and has the ability to play both inside and out with his 3-point shot.
During the 2022 FIBA U18 European Championship tournament, Murauskas was the top scorer averaging 20.7 points to go with 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Plus, in the LKL, he shot 42% from beyond the arc.
With the addition of Murauskas, the Wildcats now have four incoming players with Krivas. KJ Lewis and transfer guard Jaden Bradley. Also, Arizona received news from Instagram that forward Pelle Larsson will be returning for another season in the desert.
A little over a month ago, Arizona missed out on transfer Ryan Nembhard, who went to Gonzaga and the roster for the Wildcats looked a little problematic. But now, Lloyd has pieced together high-level additions that have improved the roster and giving UA one of the top roster in the Pac-12.
