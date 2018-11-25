Arizona had to watch its lead slip away in the fourth quarter Saturday against its rival Arizona State, but even that loss could end up having a positive result for the Wildcats. Kevin Sumlin's team is looking for immediate help especially in the trenches along both the offensive and defensive lines.

There has been a focus on recruiting junior college linemen over the last couple months and Saturday's game allowed a few of those prospects to watch the game in person and get a feel for how much they are needed in Tucson.

One of the recruits on an official visit this weekend was Navarro College (Corsicana, Texas) standout defensive lineman Trevon Mason who decided UA was the right fit for his future Sunday when his trip to Tucson came to an end.

Mason announced his commitment via social media where he had been giving regular updates throughout his visit to Arizona. The 6-foot-7 defensive lineman is versatile enough to play a couple different spots for the Wildcats in the future and his size is exactly what the coaching staff has been looking for to help continue to build the team from the inside out.

For the Wildcats' newest commit there was more to his decision than just football, and ultimately that is what helped him make his choice and pick the Wildcats over Nebraska,

"The biggest thing that sold me was the education piece," Mason said about what led to his decision in a message to GOAZCATS.com Sunday. "We go to college to continue our education, and to get to play a sport that I love is icing on the cake. Arizona talked about academics and I knew this was where I belonged.

"The fans were another huge part. So glad to Bear Down and be apart of EraZona."

Mason is now the 16th public member of Arizona's class with at least one more prospect expected to join the class by the time the weekend comes to an end. UA also had junior college defensive tackle Myles Tapusoa and former Arkansas commit and offensive lineman Josh Donovan out for official visits this weekend as well.

Belgian defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen committed to the Wildcats Saturday.