Wednesday afternoon, Arizona and Tommy Lloyd landed the program's second player of the 2024 class with four-star small forward Carter Bryant commenting to the Wildcats. "Their pace they play with. I feel like guys that drag got drafted from Arizona Chris Koloko, Dalen Terry and Benn Mathurin their games are going to translate really well because they played with such a good tempo and it resembles the NBA game," Bryant told GOAZCATS.com. "They have a lot of cutting [action] in their system. So I think that's why this was such a highly touted program in the NBA and why so many guys got in love with Arizona as a program." Bryant is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward from Sage Hill School out of Newport Beach, Cali., that had chose Arizona over offers from Louisville, Gonzaga, Florida State and Florida among others.

"Always skill, or skill development, because you can always get better at something," said Bryant. "In the game of basketball, you're not always going to be perfect, and you're not going to ever be a complete player. So getting better day-by-day and working on the right things not working on stuff that's not going to translate to the game." Bryant narrowed down his list to Arizona and Louisville before setting his announcement date back on April 18 on Twitter.

Unlike most recruits, Bryant is used to being on Arizona's campus and spent a lot of time in Tucson growing up with his Aunt playing volleyball for the Wildcats. "It's great. It's a blessing. I grew up on that campus," said Bryant. "My Aunt played there for four years. So I just grew up on that campus, I'm familiar with the campus." Bryant's Aunt is Shaquillah Torress, who played volleyball at Arizona from 2011-13 under then-head coach Dave Rubio.

Now, the Wildcats have two commitments for the 2024 class with Bryant and Jamari Philips. With the two players, Arizona has two four-star recruits as it tries to round the class out.