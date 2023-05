Upshaw originally transferred from Michigan to Colorado in January before re-entering the portal after a couple months in Boulder.

Thursday night, Arizona added defensive lineman transfer Taylor Upshaw with him announcing is commitment on his Twitter.

During his time in Ann Habor, Upshaw recorded 21 tackles, four tackles for loss and five sacks playing four season with the Wolverines.

With the addition of of Upshaw, Arizona has now added two defensive lineman to its roster and now sits at 80 scholarships players.