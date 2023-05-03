Arizona has spots open on its roster after a few more players decided to enter the transfer portal since the end of spring ball. Head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff always anticipated remaining active in the transfer portal regardless of how many players ended up leaving before the portal window closed over the weekend. So far, the Wildcats have added Indiana transfer defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto'a this spring and are looking to bring in even more talent in the coming weeks. Two notable Pac-12 transfers posted to social media Wednesday acknowledging their arrivals in Tucson as they begin visits with the program.

Taylor Upshaw is an accomplished player at the college level having been a contributor during his time at Michigan. The senior played in 37 games over five seasons in Ann Arbor and made two starts for the Wolverines in his career. He has collected 36 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble so far in his career. Upshaw shined during 2022 as he played in all 14 games with 12 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a pair of sacks and an interception against Ohio State.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JTlRFUkNFUFRJT04g44C977iP44C977iP44C977iPPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBVTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiBkZWZlbnNpdmUgY29taW5n IHVwIEJJRyEhISDwn5ikIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9kank4d3Uy VU91Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGp5OHd1MlVPdTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk2NjA1NzY2 Mzk1MzQyODQ5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI2LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

His success last season for the Wolverines grabbed the attention of the coaching staff at Colorado, which began making a wave of roster changes when Deion Sanders arrived as head coach. Eventually, Upshaw visited Boulder and committed to play for the Buffaloes. He went through spring ball with the team before announcing his decision to leave the program amid the latest wave of departures in recent weeks. "Jordan Domineck (Arkansas) and Upshaw came into the Colorado with a similar buzz being that they were both coming from talented programs," said CU Sports Report's Nikki Edwards about Upshaw's departure from the program. "Domineck, statistically, had more production than Upshaw and that ultimately translated this spring. Upshaw wasn't, from the coaching staff's standard, executing at the level Domineck was. With the competitive nature under head coach Deion Sanders' program, the two parties parted ways." Arizona has continued to focus on rebuilding its defensive line this offseason after some key departures including multiple starters and rotation players. Georgia transfer Bill Norton and UCLA transfer Tyler Manoa were brought in over the winter before Nofoagatoto'a was added this spring to help provide a boost to the defensive front. Upshaw, whose father Regan played in the NFL, would provide another immediate boost to the defensive line. He is in the final year of his eligibility and will be able to see the field immediately at his next school, despite already transferring to Colorado, because he is a graduate transfer so typical transfer rules do not apply.