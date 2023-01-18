After seeing head coach Dave Rubio announce his retirement on Tuesday, Arizona moved quickly and announced the hiring of Charita Stubbs as the next volleyball head coach making her the first African-American head coach in program history. Stubbs becomes to fourth head coach in program history and will be replacing Rubio, who finished with a record of 570-380 during his time as Arizona's head coach.

“I want to thank Dave Heeke for believing in me and naming me the new head coach of Arizona Volleyball,” Stubbs said. “I am excited to lead my alma mater as I bleed Red and Blue. I cannot thank Dave Rubio enough for believing in this girl from Cleveland, Ohio as a player and as a coach. I stand for truth, hard work and discipline in this game, and I will continue Arizona Volleyball’s culture where our student-athletes enjoy the process.”

Stubbs has been with the program as an assistant coach for 19 seasons with the program, but has been on staff for the last 10 season. Before Stubbs second stint in Tucson, she was the head coach at North Carolina State where she went 22-111 during her four seasons with the Wolfpack.



“I am incredibly excited to name Charita Stubbs as our next head volleyball coach,” A.D. Dave Heeke said. “As a former Wildcat student-athlete and longtime member of Dave Rubio’s staff, Rita has a great appreciation and understanding of what it means to compete for the University of Arizona. She is a nationally respected figure in college volleyball who is outstanding at developing elite volleyball athletes with a passion for recruiting and guiding these student-athletes into academic, athletic and life champions that align with our mission and values. Rita has a tremendous vision and outstanding skill set that will set the course for future success for Arizona Volleyball, and I look forward to watching her add more chapters to the storied legacy of the program.”