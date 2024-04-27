With star receiver Tetairoa McMillan out for the spring game due to injury, it will mean more opportunities for the other receivers in the room to prove themselves to their coaches under the lights.

Receivers such as junior AJ Jones, sophomore Malachi Riley and sophomore Chris Hunter, who have been rotating in and out at X and Y receiver spot throughout spring and have impressed will likely see more reps in the first group with one of them getting the starting nod.

Arizona fans can also expect to see sophomore receiver Jackson Holman to see some work as well, but it remains to be seen if he will be good to go with him not practicing Thursday.