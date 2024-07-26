Arizona football training camp is right around the corner as the team inches closer and closer to the start of the 2024 season.

This time, a new season brings a new era for Arizona as it embarks in the Big 12 conference and the first season with Brent Brennan leading the program.

Now is training camp approaching, GOAZCATS.com will be breaking down Arizona's roster position-by-position and next on our roster breakdown is the running backs group.