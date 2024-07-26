Arizona football roster breakdown: Running backs
Arizona football training camp is right around the corner as the team inches closer and closer to the start of the 2024 season.
This time, a new season brings a new era for Arizona as it embarks in the Big 12 conference and the first season with Brent Brennan leading the program.
Now is training camp approaching, GOAZCATS.com will be breaking down Arizona's roster position-by-position and next on our roster breakdown is the running backs group.
The running backs room for Arizona will look very different from the 2023 season that ended with a 10-3 record and a bowl win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl.
The Wildcats will be without their top three rushers from a season ago with Michael Wiley and DJ Williams graduating and Jonah Coleman transferring to Washington.
The new Arizona staff led by Brennan was able to piece together the running backs room and put together a group that might be one of the top groups national despite missing three of the top rushers from a season ago.
