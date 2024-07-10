As a new era of Arizona football is here with the program moving to the Big 12 and the first football season for the Wildcats in their new conference 61 days away, we at GOAZCATS will be breaking down UA's roster position-by-position getting you ready for training camp.

We've already broken down the linebackers position and now will be diving into the quarterbacks group by evaluating the talent, the depth and its potential for the upcoming season in a new conference.

