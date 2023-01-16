It was a tough weekend for both men's and women's basketball as the Wildcats went a combined 1-3 with Tommy Lloyd's team splitting the Oregon road trip that ended with a blowout 87-68 loss to the Ducks while Adia Barnes' squad got swept on the Mountain road trip losing heartbreaking games to both Colorado and then-No. 10 Utah. In result, in the men's AP Poll Arizona has fallen two spots to No. 11 while the Wildcats fell to No. 19 in the women's AP Poll.

The women's team had their offense show up during the weekend with the Wildcats shooting 41% against the Buffs and 52% against Utah. However, Arizona's defense wasn't it usual self allowing both teams to shoot a combined 48% while knocking down 14 3-point shots.

Meanwhile, the men's team struggled all weekend even though the Wildcats were able to split the two games as the offense just couldn't find its groove during the ball over 33 times that led to 36 points for both Oregon State and Oregon. Plus, against the Ducks, the Wildcats were outrebounded 42 to 32 on the boards and lost 40 to 30 in the paint. The loss for Arizona marked its second in three games and puts UA three games behind the Bruins for first place in the Pac-12.