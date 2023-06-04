Arizona was one of the last teams to make the NCAA Tournament after making a deep run to the Pac-12 Tournament title game. But, it was a short stay in the postseason with the Wildcats going 0-2 and falling to Santa Clara 9-3 ending UA's season.

“I want to say I am proud of these guys. They worked their tail off all year to get to this point and to play in this tournament was not easy. We went through a lot of ups and downs, but they kept fighting just like tonight, head coach Chip Hale said.

"To line out on the last out is pretty typical of our season. I think we swung the bats pretty well and our pitchers were the reason why we were able to get in the tournament. They turned it around but just could not get it down these two games. We didn’t play like that down the stretch. We are disappointed but that doesn’t diminish what this group has done for the university."

The Wildcats trailed early in the game falling behind 3-0 after the first three innings of the game. But, the major blow came in the sixth and seventh inning where the Broncos put up five runs on the board pushing the game to 8-0 before Arizona scored its first run.