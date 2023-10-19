In just half of the season, the Wildcats have seen starting quarterbacks: Jayden de Laura and Noah Fifita. Both quarterbacks have progressed in their own ways, but similarly have shown their natural abilities to anchor the offense in the trenches with their above-par leadership skills.

Fifita and de Laura have shown that they have their own prowesses that helps the team, with de Laura being more of a dual-threat player, averaging 40 rushing yards and just less than a rushing touchdown per game, with Fifita being more conservative, throwing committing less interceptions (3).