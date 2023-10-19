News More News
Arizona bye week evaluation: offense

Josh Baker has improved as a center and a leader in his fourth season at the UA
Josh Baker has improved as a center and a leader in his fourth season at the UA (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Heading into the bye week, Arizona (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) will take the time to readjust itself and with the Wildcats preparing for their next game against Oregon State next week. This bye week, GOAZCATS.com will break down the UA’s offense throughout the season's first seven games.


In just half of the season, the Wildcats have seen starting quarterbacks: Jayden de Laura and Noah Fifita. Both quarterbacks have progressed in their own ways, but similarly have shown their natural abilities to anchor the offense in the trenches with their above-par leadership skills.

Fifita and de Laura have shown that they have their own prowesses that helps the team, with de Laura being more of a dual-threat player, averaging 40 rushing yards and just less than a rushing touchdown per game, with Fifita being more conservative, throwing committing less interceptions (3).

