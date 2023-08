Arizona announced that it has hired Evan Manning as its Director of Basketball Operations. Manning will be coming to Tucson to assist in daily operations at different levels after serving last season as an assistant coach at Army West Point, according to the Wildcats’ press release.

Like head coach Tommy Lloyd, Manning also has ties with Gonzaga. Before coaching at West Point, the former Kansas Jayhawk guard was a graduate assistant for the Bulldogs from 2021-22 where he was a part of the team’s national championship and Sweet 16 run.

The Lawrence, Kansas native has also spent time as Director of Player Development at Wake Forest for three years before moving to Spokane.