Recent Wildcat commit left-handed pitcher Shane Telfer, who initially pledged to the Wildcats in June, has announced on Instagram that he will be signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. In four seasons at Pepperdine, Telfer averaged a 3.96 ERA and in his senior season threw 71 strikeouts and 34 earned runs in 73.2 innings pitched.

Arizona right-handed sophomore pitcher Aiden May has entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning, per Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com. May, in his lone season as a Wildcat logged five wins in eight starts with a 6.33 ERA on the mound. The righty came up big for the Wildcats against bitter in-state rivals Arizona State to kick off the Pac-12 Tournament, only allowing one run in a 12-3 Arizona victory. Referred to have “the best stuff on the team” by former teammate and newest San Diego Padre Nik McClaughry, the Albuquerque native has a plethora of different pitches that he will bring in his next chapter.

Later on Wednesday, Arizona’s Tony Bullard, who did not hear his name called during the MLB Draft, has signed with the Miami Marlins. Bullard, an Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention produced his best statistical year in almost every offensive category of his five-year tenure in Tucson last season, batting .328, while racking up 65 hits and 42 RBIs along with a .591 slugging percentage.