Arizona adds Spanish guard Conrad Martinez to the 2023 class
Thursday, Arizona added another international recruit to its 2023 class with the addition of Spanish point guard Conrad Martinez, who made his college decision on Instagram.
Martinez is a 6-foot point guard that has a pass first mentality. He has played in the Adidas Next Generation Tournament, where he has averaged averaged 12.5 points, 2 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last four events while playing in 15 games.
Before the addition of Martinez, the Wildcats roster only had three true guards on its roster with Kylan Boswell, transfer Jaden Bradley and Filip Borovicanin.
Now Arizona has four guards on the roster with Martinez and a forward in Pelle Larsson, who has played the guard position during his time with the program.
Still, the depth of the guard position is thin given the fact that Arizona only has two guards in Boswell and Bradley that are proven players. Meanwhile, Martinez and Borovicanin are players that will be going through the development process for the 2023-24 season and aren't guys that you can rely upon to put up numbers off the bench.
The addition of Martinez doesn't change the projected starting lineup of Boswell and Bradley playing at the guard position with Larsson, Keshad Johnson and Oumar Ballo playing in the frontcourt.
When you look at the roster, Arizona has now reached its scholarship limit with 13 players on scholarship. However, things could change before the start of the 2023-24 season and moves might still be made to the roster.
