From the moment accepted the Arizona coaching job, Jedd Fisch talked about getting back to the foundation of Wildcats' football and getting the program back on track. Fisch can finally add a massive building block after his team's 34-28 upset win over No. 12 UCLA giving him his first Top 25 win as UA's head coach.

"Well, that was a big win. That was a big win for the program. That was a big win for Arizona football," Fisch said during his opening statement. "That meant a lot to our team today. It meant a lot to our Southern California players, which we have I think 26 of them and meant a lot to our staff."