Last season, guard Adama Bal saw limited playing time as a freshman throughout most of the year. His minutes jumped up a bit later in the season when Kerr Kriisa was dealing with an injury, but Bal topped out at 18 minutes in the final regular season game against Cal.

There was some hype surrounding Bal heading into the current season about taking that next step forward as a scorer and all-around player for the Wildcats. The sophomore from France was playing a lot with the second unit early in the season, averaging over 16 minutes of playing time over the first six games of the season. That changed quickly as Bal has played double-digit minutes in just two of Arizona's last 11 games.