Last season, guard Adama Bal saw limited playing time as a freshman throughout most of the year. His minutes jumped up a bit later in the season when Kerr Kriisa was dealing with an injury, but Bal topped out at 18 minutes in the final regular season game against Cal.
There was some hype surrounding Bal heading into the current season about taking that next step forward as a scorer and all-around player for the Wildcats. The sophomore from France was playing a lot with the second unit early in the season, averaging over 16 minutes of playing time over the first six games of the season. That changed quickly as Bal has played double-digit minutes in just two of Arizona's last 11 games.
"I would have loved to see Adama be in the top eight," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said. "He had a lot of opportunities. He just didn't play well and I told him that. I told him that next time you get your chances, you need to be ready. That was my message to him and I was really happy for him and proud of him that he played last game and he played pretty well."
