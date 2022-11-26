It has been six years, 2,191 days since the Wildcats were able to beat their in-state rival ASU on the football field. Now, the streak is over with Arizona edging out the Sun Devils in a 38-35 thriller.

"The fact that we're sitting here after six years and having a Territorial Cup in our hands," coach Jedd Fisch said in his opening statement. "...Credit to our players. Players win. And we say that all the time. It was a great feeling in that locker room. Our players deserve that victory and have earned it from how hard they've worked."

The win for the Wildcats gives them their 50th win over ASU in the Territorial Cup game and improves their record to 50-45-1 against the Sun Devils in the 96th game of this rivalry.