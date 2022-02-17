2023 ATH Tybo Rogers offered by Arizona

For most of the last decade Arizona's most consistently-talented position has been its running back group. The Wildcats have continued to feature the position throughout the various coaching changes in that time, and under Jedd Fisch the group has continued to be a big part of the offense.

Two of Arizona's top recruits in the 2022 class, Rayshon "Speedy" Luke and Jonah Coleman, both play running back and are likely to contribute in other ways as well. As Fisch and running backs coach Scottie Graham begin to leave their imprint on the position one thing has become clear.

The Wildcats value versatility at the position.

So, it should come as no surprise that three-star Bakersfield, California athlete Tybo Rogers is on Arizona's radar. He accounted for over 2,200 all-purpose yards and 17 total touchdowns for Bakersfield during the 2021 season.

Graham made the trek to Bakersfield during the January contact period, and Rogers is someone the Wildcats have been monitoring.

Late Wednesday evening the staff decided it was time to offer the fast-rising athlete recruit becoming the latest school to enter the mix after Rogers jumped on the phone with Graham.

The process is beginning to heat up for Rogers with schools such as USC, Washington, Cal, Colorado, Fresno State and San Diego State already involved with offers. Many of those offers have come in over the last month with programs now turning most of their attention to the 2023 class.