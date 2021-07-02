HERMOSA BEACH, California — 2022 wide receiver AJ Jones has built a strong connection with Arizona's coaching staff throughout the process. Despite that he previously committed to UCLA. However, after taking an official visit to see Arizona in person last month things changed.

Jones backed off his commitment to the Bruins and is now focused on making his next commitment. Is that a good sign for the Wildcats?

GOAZCATS.com caught up with Jones at The Opening event in California on Friday to discuss his trip to Tucson, where things stand with the Wildcats and much more.

Watch the full video interview from the road in California below.

