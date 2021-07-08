Milos Uzan is going to finish his high school career in Arizona as he recently announced his plans to move from Las Vegas to Glendale where he will attend Dream City Christian. The 2022 point guard has been generating quite a bit of buzz this offseason after a successful season at Prolific Prep in California.

The pandemic prevented teams in Nevada from playing, so Uzan made the move to California to play out his junior season. Since returning to Las Vegas he has been able to continue adding offers and interest from around the country.

The June live period allowed the three-star prospect to be seen by several programs, and now he will open up the July live period with his DreamVision squad in Alabama this week.

Finally having an opportunity to perform in front of college coaches have allowed Uzan to get a better feel for where his recruitment could be headed.

“It’s been cool, for sure, to see all these coaches out here,” he recently said. “It’s cool for sure, really cool. ... It’s good to see my work is showing. I put a lot of work in, so it’s good to see it’s working.”

USC offered Uzan within the last couple weeks and he was able to take an official visit to Creighton at the end of June. The process is already moving forward for the 6-foot-3 point guard, but he is not on the cusp of making a decision as it stands now.