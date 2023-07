Arizona landed one of the biggest commitments in program history Thursday as Rivals100 edge rusher Elijah Rushing announced his pledge to the hometown Wildcats over offers from Tennessee, Oregon and Notre Dame among many others. Rushing becomes the highest-rated commitment in the class and is the top-ranked recruit to give the program his pledge since five-star receiver Tetairoa McMillan in the 2022 cycle.

GOAZCATS.com was on hand for Rushing's announcement and you can watch the moment he joined the UA class in the video above.