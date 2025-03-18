WATCH: Arizona HC Brent Brennan post-practice (Spring Ball Day 1)

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan spoke to the media following the end of Day 1 of spring practice. Brennan shared his thoughts on the new talent on the field, the increase of speed overall on the roster and what it is like to finally have a coach specifically on the staff for the special teams unit.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)