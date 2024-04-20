Arizona football on Thursday finished its third to last practice at Dick Tomey Practice Fields before the annual spring game next Saturday. The Wildcats did not have any notable players that were absent from practice. However, it was reported by Arizona Daily Star's Justin Spears that special teamer Will Uhrich entered the transfer portal. Here is our three-point defense from Day 11 of Arizona football spring practice:

Three observations

Oregon State transfer Damien Martinez visiting Arizona's practice, seen chatting with UA running back Quali Conley During Thursday's practice, Oregon State transfer running back Damien Martinez, who was making his official visit at Arizona, watched the Wildcats practice alongside injured UA running back Quali Conley on the sideline. Following the departure of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who flipped his commitment to Ole Miss on Friday, Martinez will likely be pursued more heavily by the Wildcats with the transfer portal now open. Last season playing for the Beavers, the sophomore from Lewisville, Texas rushed for a career-high 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as grabbing 11 receptions for 126 yards.

Wildcats using a bunch of different options at punt returner

Using as much as five players, which included nickel back Treydan Stukes, safety Genesis Smith, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, cornerback Jai-Ayviauynn Celestine and wide receiver Kevin Green Jr., the Wildcats appear to be experimenting at the punt returner position. There hasn't been one player to stand out at the position, all possessing skills that would make them serviceable at the position.

Jones, Davis back practice; Lado and Pulido still sidelined

On Thursday's practice, UA wide receiver AJ Jones and cornerback Tacario Davis, who did not dress Tuesday, practiced on Thursday. However, offensive linemen Matthew Lado and Raymond Pulido did not dress and were seen on bikes and on the sidelines during practice. Junior linebacker Jacob Manu had its first practice two weeks after suffering a hand injury; he was sporting a red no contact practice jersey.

Two top plays

Jackson Holman scores a 40-yard touchdown UA sophomore wide receiver Jackson Holman came down with a catch over a defender on the sidelines and took the length of the field for a touchdown in 11-on-11. Holman has emerged as a dependable receiver for the Wildcats' second unit. It will be interesting to see how much Holman sees the field this year given the ample amount of depth at the receiver position this season. A big test for the California native's playing time going forward into fall camp and into the season will be his performance in the upcoming spring game.

Keyan Burnett shows off footwork in 1-on-1 drill Throughout camp, Keyan Burnett has been competing with a couple of tight ends for the starting tight ends for the No. 1 tight end role; his struggles healthy has hindered his development in the race. However, when the former Servite star is on the field, he seems to consistently impress with his strong hands and ability to make phenomenal catches. Thursday was no different with Burnett making multiple catches over defenders, but it was his route running that stood out the most. In 1-on-1 drills against safety Jack Luttrel, Burnett planted his foot and created separation against Luttrel, allowing him to make an easy grab. If Burnett is able to stay healthy and develop his blocking, he will make the case for the starting tight end going forward.

Player of the practice