One of the main things that stood out about Saturday's scrimmage was the play of Arizona's secondary. From start to finish, both the first unit and second unit secondaries were swarming to the ball and making plays in the passing game.

Safeties DJ Warnell, Gunner Maldonado and Isaiah Taylor broke up passes by unloading perfectly timed hits to the receivers as they were catching the ball.

Plus, the scrimmage saw Celestine Jai-Ayviauynn snag an interception and have a 20-yard return.

The secondary looks deeper than what the Wildcats have had over the last couple of years.