Saturday marked Day 12 of spring football for Arizona that featured the team's second scrimmage of the spring season.
Both the offense and defense made plays, but it was the defensive side of the ball that won the day by making plays in the passing game and stuffing the run.
Here's my three-point stance from scrimmage No. 2 of spring football:
Three observations
Arizona's secondary flying to the ball
One of the main things that stood out about Saturday's scrimmage was the play of Arizona's secondary. From start to finish, both the first unit and second unit secondaries were swarming to the ball and making plays in the passing game.
Safeties DJ Warnell, Gunner Maldonado and Isaiah Taylor broke up passes by unloading perfectly timed hits to the receivers as they were catching the ball.
Plus, the scrimmage saw Celestine Jai-Ayviauynn snag an interception and have a 20-yard return.
The secondary looks deeper than what the Wildcats have had over the last couple of years.
