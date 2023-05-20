Standout Colorado WR Montana Lemonious-Craig commits to Arizona
Montana Lemonious-Craig put together a standout performance in Colorado's spring game after catching six passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns. He then promptly decided to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal making him one of the more sought after players this spring.
The 6-foot-2 California native announced his commitment to Arizona on Saturday after a lengthy recruitment that included visits to Auburn, Michigan State and Cal. The junior from Inglewood is currently rated as the 201st-best recruit in the Rivals transfer rankings and a high three-star player.
He is the second highest-rated transfer to join the Wildcats this offseason behind linebacker Justin Flowe.
Lemonious-Craig had a breakout season in 2022 in an otherwise dismal year for the Buffaloes. He led the team with 23 catches and was second with 359 yards receiving during CU's 1-11 season.
He gives Arizona an experienced receiver to add to a starting unit that also includes top returners Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan. The Wildcats have been looking for a replacement for top pass catcher Dorian Singer, who left to USC via the transfer portal in the winter.
McMillan and Cowing were two of the top receivers in the Pac-12 last season.
The new Arizona receiver has played in 25 games over three seasons and made 12 starts in that time. He has two seasons of remaining eligibility with the Wildcats.
Lemonius-Craig is the third spring transfer addition for Jedd Fisch's program this spring, but he is the first on offense. UA also added Indiana transfer defensive lineman Sio Nofoagatoto'a and Colorado transfer edge rusher Taylor Upshaw, who spent the spring with the Buffaloes after transferring in from Michigan after the season.
Arizona spring transfer additions
