Notable: Thomas was recruited by tight end and special teams coach Jordan Paopao. Unfortunately, his stats were not recorded during his time at Kentridge High School.

GOAZCATS.com's take: "Dorian Thomas is a talented tight end that does a good job of positioning himself around the football. Thomas has work to do in the training room and will need a few years to develop with the coaching staff." - GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison

